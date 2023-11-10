Western Union (BER:W3U) Price Target Increased by 6.68% to 13.50

The average one-year price target for Western Union (BER:W3U) has been revised to 13.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.68% from the prior estimate of 12.66 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.05 to a high of 18.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.66% from the latest reported closing price of 10.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Union. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W3U is 0.15%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 382,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,123K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,118K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W3U by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 17,855K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W3U by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12,489K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,900K shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W3U by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,678K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W3U by 1.83% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 11,373K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

