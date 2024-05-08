Western Union And Adonis Supermarkets Ink Strategic Alliance Cross-Border Money Transfer In Canada

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co. (WU) and Adonis supermarkets announced Wednesday that they have entered into a strategic alliance to help facilitate cross-border money transfer capabilities in Canada.

The alliance benefits consumers in Canada by offering Western Union services in two Adonis locations in Montreal. They are Adonis Seville and Adonis Griffintown.

The alliance with Adonis is part of Western Union's continued growth and expansion of its service offerings across Canada, including a wide range of touch points, physical and digital channels, providing customers with speed, choice and convenience transferring money.

