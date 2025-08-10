Markets
IMXI

Western Union To Acquire International Money Express In $500 Mln Deal

August 10, 2025 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Co. (WU) agreed to acquire International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) or Intermex for $16.00 per share in cash, representing approximately $500 million in equity and enterprise value. This reflects a roughly 50% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price.

The Western Union expects that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share by more than $0.10 in the first full year post close and to generate approximately $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 24 months, with potential further upside from revenue synergies by integrating Intermex's capabilities into Western Unions partner and customer network.

Intermex's Board has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Intermex stockholders vote in favor of the merger. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMXI
WU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.