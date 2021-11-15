Western Union: Devin McGranahan To Succeed Hikmet Ersek As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Company (WU) announced the appointment of Devin McGranahan as CEO. He will succeed Hikmet Ersek as CEO by year end 2021. McGranahan has also been appointed to the Board.

Devin McGranahan joins the company from Fiserv, Inc., where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Senior Group President, Global Business Solutions.

Hikmet Ersek announced his retirement from the role as CEO and Director of Western Union by December 31st, 2021. Ersek will support the transition as a special advisor to the Board until mid-2022.

