Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 9.56

The average one-year price target for Western New England Bancorp (NasdaqGS:WNEB) has been revised to 9.56 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from the latest reported closing price of 8.19 / share.

Western New England Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024 received the payment on February 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $8.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western New England Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNEB is 0.13%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 14,685K shares. The put/call ratio of WNEB is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,202K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 26.55% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 1,162K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 971K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 862K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 77.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western New England Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.