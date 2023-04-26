Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western New England Bancorp said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 3.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western New England Bancorp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNEB is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 14,898K shares. The put/call ratio of WNEB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western New England Bancorp is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 42.04% from its latest reported closing price of 7.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western New England Bancorp is 86MM, a decrease of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,292K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 1,162K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 968K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 854K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 483.11% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 545K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western New England Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.