Western New England Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 10c

Reports Q3 net interest margin was 2.40% for the three months ended September 30 compared to 2.42% for the three months ended June 30 . The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.42% for the three months ended September 30 compared to 2.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2024..James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe our Company continues to be well positioned with strong capital and access to various liquidity sources. Our financial performance has been largely impacted by the unprecedented interest rate cycle and higher funding costs in response to the sustained increase in interest rates over the last 18-24 months. While it remains unclear whether the recent decrease in interest rates represents an end to this trend, the balance sheet is positioned to benefit from this decrease and the challenge will begin to subside as our liabilities begin to reprice lower. As we continue to manage the balance sheet in this uncertain interest rate environment, we remain focused on expense management initiatives to mitigate top line pressures and improve efficiencies over the Company’s long-term. The Company also continues to focus on our core business to grow loans and deposits as well as retention of our customers. Total deposits increased $80.5 million, or 3.8%, and total loans increased $21.7 million, or 1.1%, from year-end. Our asset quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.24% at September 30, 2024.” Hagan concluded, “The Company is considered to be well-capitalized as defined by the regulators and we remain disciplined in our capital management strategies. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we repurchased 714,282 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price per share of $7.61. We continue to believe that buying back shares represents a prudent use of the Company’s capital and we are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders through share repurchases. Although the banking environment has been challenged, our capital management strategies have been critical to sustaining growth in book value per share, which increased $0.44, or 4.0%, while tangible book value per share increased $0.43, or 4.2%, to $10.73. The management team remains focused and well positioned to serve our community and to enhance shareholder value over the long term.”

