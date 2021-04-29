Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.3% to hit US$18m. Western New England Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$0.24, which was an impressive 43% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:WNEB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Western New England Bancorp provided consensus estimates of US$69.0m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 3.9% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$0.61, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$68.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.61 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$9.13. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Western New England Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.2% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. The analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations, and revenues are growing in line with the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.13, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Western New England Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Western New England Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Western New England Bancorp (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

