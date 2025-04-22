Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Net Income of $2.3 Million and Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Western New England Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $2.3 million and announced a new stock repurchase plan.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $2.3 million ($0.11 per share), down from $3.0 million ($0.14 per share) in the same quarter of 2024. Compared to the previous quarter, net income decreased from $3.3 million ($0.16 per share) to the current figure. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 21, and approved a new stock repurchase plan to buy back up to 1 million shares. Total deposits rose by 2.9% to $2.3 billion, with core deposits increasing 4.5% to make up 70% of total deposits. The net interest margin increased to 2.49%, and asset quality remained strong despite a slight rise in nonaccrual loans. The Company emphasized its commitment to capital management and proactive credit risk assessment.

Potential Positives

The Company reported a net income of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, maintaining profitability despite a decrease compared to the previous quarter.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share was declared, demonstrating the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan (the "2025 Plan") for up to 1.0 million shares, indicating confidence in the Company's stock value and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Core deposits increased by $70.2 million, or 4.5%, demonstrating strong customer support and deposit growth during the quarter.

Potential Negatives

The Company experienced a significant decline in net income, dropping from $3.3 million in the previous quarter to $2.3 million, marking a 30% decrease.

Non-interest income decreased by 15.2%, indicating potential challenges in generating revenue from non-loan-related activities.

The efficiency ratio increased to 83.0% from 80.6%, suggesting a decline in operating efficiency as expenses rose while revenues fell.

FAQ

What were Western New England Bancorp's net income results for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

When will the next cash dividend be paid?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share will be payable on May 21, 2025.

What is the new stock repurchase plan announced by WNEB?

The 2025 Plan allows WNEB to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of common stock.

How did core deposits perform in the first quarter of 2025?

Core deposits increased by $70.2 million, or 4.5%, to represent 70.0% of total deposits.

What is the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

WESTFIELD, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “WNEB”) (NasdaqGS: WNEB), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the unaudited results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about May 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 7, 2025.





In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan (the “2025 Plan”), pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 4.8% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of today. The 2025 Plan will commence upon the completion of the Company’s existing share repurchase plan (the “2024 Plan”). The 2024 Plan was approved by the Board of Directors on May 21, 2024, and as of March 31, 2025, there were 265,609 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2024 Plan.





James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer



,



commented, “I am pleased to report the results for the first quarter of 2025. Our strong, diversified core deposit base and our disciplined approach to managing our funding costs have resulted in an increase in net interest income for the third consecutive quarter. The net interest margin increased eight basis points to 2.49% compared to the preceding quarter. We will continue to proactively manage our funding costs and benefit from our liability sensitive balance sheet to support net interest margin growth. In the first quarter, core deposits increased $70.2 million, or 4.5%, and represented 70.0% of total deposits while the loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 89.3%. During the same period, average funding costs decreased four basis points.





“We continue to focus on extending credit within our markets and servicing the needs of our existing customer base while ensuring new opportunities present the appropriate levels of risk and return. Consistent with our prudent credit culture, we continue to proactively identify and manage credit risk within the loan portfolio. Our asset quality remains strong, with nonaccrual loans at 0.29% of total loans as of March 31, 2025.





“The Company is considered to be well-capitalized, as defined by regulators and internal Company targets, and we remain disciplined in our capital management strategies. We continue to believe that buying back shares represents a valuable use of the Company’s capital. Today, we announced the 2025 Plan, which will commence upon the completion of the 2024 Plan. Our stock repurchase programs are an integral element of our capital management strategies. As such, we believe that repurchasing common stock enhances shareholder value. We are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders through share repurchases.”





Hagan concluded



,



“Our commitment to strong capital and liquidity levels gives us a solid foundation to take advantage of opportunities in the markets we serve and to enhance shareholder value in the long term.”







Key Highlights:









Loans and Deposits







Total gross loans increased $9.3 million, or 0.4%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 76.7% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The increase in total gross loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $8.1 million, or 1.0%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $4.7 million, or 2.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $3.0 million, or 0.3%, and a decrease in consumer loans of $526,000, or 12.0%.





At March 31, 2025, total deposits of $2.3 billion increased $66.0 million, or 2.9%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $70.2 million, or 4.5%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.6 billion, or 70.0% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. Time deposits decreased $4.3 million, or 0.6%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $699.3 million at March 31, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at March 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 91.5% at December 31, 2024 to 89.3% at March 31, 2025.







Liquidity







The Company’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit relationships, cash, unencumbered securities, a diversified deposit base and access to diversified borrowing sources. At March 31, 2025, the Company had $1.1 billion in immediately available liquidity, compared to $665.6 million in uninsured deposits, or 28.6% of total deposits, representing a coverage ratio of 171.5%.





Uninsured deposits of the Bank’s customers are eligible for FDIC pass-through insurance if the customer opens an IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep account or a reciprocal time deposit through the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System. IntraFi allows for up to $250.0 million per customer of pass-through FDIC insurance, which would more than cover each of the Bank’s deposit customers if such customer desired to have such pass-through insurance.







Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality







At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $19.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, was 327.1% and 362.9% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $6.0 million, or 0.29% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Total delinquent loans decreased from $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $4.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.







Net Interest Margin







The net interest margin increased eight basis points from 2.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased eight basis points from 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Stock Repurchase Program







On May 21, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized the 2024 Plan under which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 4.6%, of the Company’s then-outstanding shares of common stock. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 206,709 shares of common stock under the 2024 Plan, with an average price per share of $9.12. As of March 31, 2025, there were 265,609 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2024 Plan.





On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the 2025 Plan, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of common stock, or approximately 4.8% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of the date the 2025 Plan was announced. Repurchases under the 2025 Plan will commence upon the completion of the 2024 Plan.





The repurchase of shares under the stock repurchase program is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under both the 2024 Plan and the 2025 Plan have been and will continue to be, as applicable, purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company’s management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under both the 2024 Plan and the 2025 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.







Book Value and Tangible Book Value







At March 31, 2025, the Company’s book value per share was $11.44, compared to $11.30 at December 31, 2024, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.15, or 1.4%, from $10.63 at December 31, 2024 to $10.78 at March 31, 2025. See pages 16-17 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.







Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024.







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported a decrease in net income of $985,000, or 30.0%, from $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, to $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Net interest income increased $261,000, or 1.7%, the provision for credit losses increased $904,000, non-interest income decreased $495,000, or 15.2%, and non-interest expense increased $258,000, or 1.7%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.35% and 3.94%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.49% and 5.48%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $261,000, or 1.7%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $15.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $410,000, or 3.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $149,000, or 0.5%.





The net interest margin increased eight basis points from 2.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased eight basis points from 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $12.7 million, or 0.5% to $2.5 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $10.7 million, or 0.5%, and an increase in average securities of $3.9 million, or 1.1%.





The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased four basis points from 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 10 basis points to 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 0.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average cost of time deposits decreased 20 basis points from 4.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, to 4.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, was 5.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $9.6 million, or 1.6%, from $579.2 million, or 25.6% of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, to $569.6 million, or 24.8% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses







During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $142,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $762,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to changes in the most recent macroeconomic forecast. The provision for credit losses was also determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management’s consideration of existing economic conditions. Management will continue to monitor macroeconomic variables related to the interest rate environment, changing tariff policies and concerns of an economic downturn. Management believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $29,000, compared to net recoveries of $128,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Non-Interest Income







On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $495,000, or 15.2%, to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits decreased $17,000, or 0.7%, to $2.3 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) decreased $13,000, or 2.7%, from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $473,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $7,000 from mortgage banking activities, compared to a loss of $11,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $5,000, compared to unrealized losses of $9,000, during the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported gains on non-marketable equity investments of $300,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported $187,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Non-Interest Expense







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $258,000, or 1.7%, to $15.2 million from $14.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Occupancy expense increased $156,000, or 12.4%, primarily due to snow removal costs of $143,000. Advertising expense increased $119,000, or 38.4%, professional fees increased $75,000, or 15.9%, FDIC insurance expense increased $42,000, or 10.8%, and software related expenses increased $17,000, or 2.6%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $18,000, or 3.6%, a decrease in data processing expense of $18,000, or 2.0%, a decrease in debit card processing and ATM network costs of $16,000, or 2.7%, a decrease in salaries and related benefits of $16,000, or 0.2%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $83,000, or 5.8%.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 83.0% and 80.6%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 83.0% compared to 81.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by higher expenses and lower non-interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. See pages 16-17 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.







Income Tax Provision







Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $664,000, with an effective tax rate of 22.4%, compared to $1.1 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.6%, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024.







The Company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income increased $188,000, or 1.2%, provision for credit losses increased $692,000, non-interest income increased $85,000, or 3.2%, and non-interest expense increased $402,000, or 2.7%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.35% and 3.94%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.47% and 5.04%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income increased $188,000, or 1.2%, to $15.5 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $15.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $1.8 million, or 6.9%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.6 million, or 14.6%. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $156.1 million, or 9.9%, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts of 29 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2024 to the three months ended March 31, 2025. As a result, the net interest margin decreased from 2.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 11 basis points from 4.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 4.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $126.6 million, or 5.3%, to $2.5 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $51.8 million, or 2.6%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $66.7 million, an increase in average securities of $5.9 million, or 1.6%, and an increase in average other investments of $2.3 million, or 18.6%.





The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased 19 basis points from 1.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 32 basis points from 0.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased one basis point from 4.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 4.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased 13 basis points from 4.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 5.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $11.9 million, or 2.1%, from $557.7 million, or 26.1% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to $569.6 million, or 24.8% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses







During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $142,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $550,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to changes in the most recent macroeconomic forecast. The provision for credit losses was also determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management’s consideration of existing economic conditions. Management will continue to monitor macroeconomic variables related to the interest rate environment, the continued discussion on tariffs and the concerns of an economic downturn. Management believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $29,000, compared to net recoveries of $67,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income increased $85,000, or 3.2%, from $2.7 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a $65,000, or 2.9%, increase in service charges and fees and an increase in income from BOLI of $20,000, or 4.4%.







Non-Interest Expense







Non-interest expense increased $402,000, or 2.7%, from $14.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Salaries and benefits increased $169,000, or 2.0%, advertising expense increased $80,000, or 22.9%, occupancy expense increased $49,000, or 3.6%, debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $25,000, or 4.5%, FDIC insurance expense increased $21,000, or 5.1%, data processing expense increased $20,000, or 2.3%, furniture and equipment expense increased $3,000, or 0.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $98,000, or 7.8%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in software related expenses of $40,000, or 5.7%, and a decrease in professional fees of $23,000, or 4.0%.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 83.0% and 82.0%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 83.0% compared to 82.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by higher expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. See pages 16-17 for the efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.







Income Tax Provision







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, income tax expense was $664,000, with an effective tax rate of 22.4%, compared to $827,000, with an effective tax rate of 21.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Balance Sheet







At March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $56.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total gross loans of $9.3 million, or 0.4%, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $44.1 million, or 66.4%, and an increase in investment securities of $3.6 million, or 1.0%.







Investments







At March 31, 2025, the investment securities portfolio totaled $369.8 million, or 13.6% of total assets, compared to $366.1 million, or 13.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $7.1 million, or 4.4%, from $160.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $167.8 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $3.4 million, or 1.7%, from $205.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $201.6 million at March 31, 2025.





At March 31, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $27.8 million, or 14.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $31.2 million, or 16.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $35.8 million, or 17.8% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $39.4 million, or 19.2% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.





The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $8.7 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.





Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company’s investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which support’s the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.







Total Loans







Total gross loans increased $9.3 million, or 0.4%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 76.7% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The increase in total gross loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $8.1 million, or 1.0%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $4.7 million, or 2.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $3.0 million, or 0.3%, and a decrease in consumer loans of $526,000, or 12.0%.





The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of loans at the periods indicated:















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024















(Dollars in thousands)





















Commercial real estate loans:





















Non-owner occupied





$





881,105













$





880,828













Owner-occupied









191,582

















194,904













Total commercial real estate loans









1,072,687

















1,075,732

































Residential real estate loans:





















Residential









659,984

















653,802













Home equity









123,804

















121,857













Total residential real estate loans









783,788

















775,659





































Commercial and industrial loans









216,368

















211,656

































Consumer loans









3,865

















4,391















Total gross loans











2,076,708

















2,067,438













Unamortized premiums and net deferred loans fees and costs









2,853

















2,751















Total loans







$





2,079,561













$





2,070,189



















































Credit Quality







Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for any signs of deterioration in borrowers’ financial condition and also in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market continues to adjust to higher vacancies and interest rates. We continue to proactively take steps to mitigate risk in our loan portfolio.





Total delinquency was $4.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $6.0 million, or 0.29% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing interest. Total nonaccrual assets totaled $6.0 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.





At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $19.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans and 327.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans and 362.9% of nonaccrual loans, at December 31, 2024. Total criticized loans, defined as special mention and substandard loans, decreased $2.1 million, or 5.5%, from $38.4 million, or 1.9% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $36.3 million, or 1.7% of total loans, at March 31, 2025.





Our commercial real estate portfolio is comprised of diversified property types and primarily within our geographic footprint. At March 31, 2025, the commercial real estate portfolio totaled $1.1 billion, and represented 51.7% of total loans. Of the $1.1 billion, $881.1 million, or 82.1%, was categorized as non-owner occupied commercial real estate and represented 325.8% of the Bank’s total risk-based capital. More details on the diversification of the loan portfolio are available in the supplementary earnings presentation.







Deposits







At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.3 billion and increased $66.0 million, or 2.9%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $70.2 million, or 4.5%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.6 billion, or 70.0% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $24.4 million, or 4.3%, to $590.0 million, and represent 25.3% of total deposits, money market accounts increased $45.7 million, or 6.9%, to $707.2 million, savings accounts increased $9.8 million, or 5.4%, to $191.4 million and interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $9.6 million, or 6.4%, to $140.8 million.





Time deposits decreased $4.3 million, or 0.6%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $699.3 million at March 31, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at March 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024. The Company has experienced growth and movement in both money market accounts and non-interest-bearing deposits as a result of seasonal customer behaviors, relationship pricing, and the current interest rate environment, as opposed to time deposit specials or interest rate adjustments. We continue our disciplined and focused approach to core relationship management and customer outreach to meet funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on retaining a long-term core customer relationship base by competing for and retaining deposits in our local market. At March 31, 2025, the Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled $665.6 million, or 28.6% of total deposits, compared to $643.6 million, or 28.4% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024.





The table below is a summary of our deposit balances for the periods noted:



















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024



















(Dollars in thousands)











Core Deposits:



































Demand accounts









$





589,996













$





565,620













$





559,928













Interest-bearing accounts













140,769

















150,348

















125,377













Savings accounts













191,398

















181,618

















190,732













Money market accounts













707,153

















661,478

















624,474















Total Core Deposits











$





1,629,316













$





1,559,064













$





1,500,511













Time Deposits:













699,277

















703,583

















643,236















Total Deposits:











$





2,328,593













$





2,262,647













$





2,143,747







































































FHLB and Subordinated Debt







At March 31, 2025, total borrowings decreased $860,000, or 0.7%, from $123.1 million at December 31, 2024 to $122.3 million. At March 31, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $870,000, or 16.1%, to $4.5 million, compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings were $98.0 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, borrowings also consisted of $19.8 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $447.5 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $378.5 million of additional borrowing capacity under the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window and $25.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit with correspondent banks.







Capital







At March 31, 2025, shareholders’ equity was $237.7 million, or 8.8% of total assets, compared to $235.9 million, or 8.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily attributable to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.6 million, cash dividends paid of $1.4 million, repurchase of shares at a cost of $2.0 million, partially offset by net income of $2.3 million. At March 31, 2025, total shares outstanding were 20,774,319. The Company’s regulatory capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized as defined by regulators and internal Company targets.















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















Company













Bank













Company













Bank











Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)





14.28





%









13.56





%









14.38





%









13.65





%









Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)





12.27





%









12.55





%









12.37





%









12.64





%









Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)





12.27





%









12.55





%









12.37





%









12.64





%









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (to Adjusted Average Assets)





9.06





%









9.26





%









9.14





%









9.34





%































































Dividends







Although the Company has historically paid quarterly dividends on its common stock and currently intends to continue to pay such dividends, the Company’s ability to pay such dividends depends on a number of factors, including restrictions under federal laws and regulations on the Company’s ability to pay dividends, and as a result, there can be no assurance that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.







About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.







Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. To learn more, visit our website at





www.westfieldbank.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated,” and “potential.” Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:







unpredictable changes in general economic or political conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry;



unpredictable changes in general economic or political conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry;



the duration and scope of potential pandemics, including the emergence of new variants and the response thereto;



the duration and scope of potential pandemics, including the emergence of new variants and the response thereto;



unstable political and economic conditions, including changes in tariff policies, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits;



unstable political and economic conditions, including changes in tariff policies, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits;



inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including recent sustained increases and potential future increases in interest rates that reduce margins;



inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including recent sustained increases and potential future increases in interest rates that reduce margins;



the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;



the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;



significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements;



significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements;



new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigation;



new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigation;



disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks;



disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks;



the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;



the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;



operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks;



operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks;



failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures;



failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures;



changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;



changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;



increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;



increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;



the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;



the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;



certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;



certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;



new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;



new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;



changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;



changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;



severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and



severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and



other risk factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.







Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.











WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Other Data









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:





























Loans





$





24,984













$





25,183













$





25,134













$





24,340













$





24,241













Securities









2,422

















2,273

















2,121

















2,141

















2,114













Other investments









191

















214

















189

















148

















136













Short-term investments









840

















916

















396

















173

















113













Total interest and dividend income









28,437

















28,586

















27,840

















26,802

















26,604









































INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Deposits









11,376

















11,443

















11,165

















10,335

















9,293













Short-term borrowings









54

















60

















71

















186

















283













Long-term debt









1,219

















1,557

















1,622

















1,557

















1,428













Subordinated debt









254

















253

















254

















254

















254













Total interest expense









12,903

















13,313

















13,112

















12,332

















11,258









































Net interest and dividend income









15,534

















15,273

















14,728

















14,470

















15,346









































PROVISION FOR (REVERSAL OF) CREDIT LOSSES









142

















(762





)













941

















(294





)













(550





)





































Net interest and dividend income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses









15,392

















16,035

















13,787

















14,764

















15,896









































NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Service charges and fees on deposits









2,284

















2,301

















2,341

















2,341

















2,219













Income from bank-owned life insurance









473

















486

















470

















502

















453













Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities









(5





)













(9





)













10

















4

















8













Gain (loss) on sale of mortgages









7

















(11





)













246

















-

















-













Gain on non-marketable equity investments









-

















300

















-

















987

















-













Loss on disposal of premises and equipment









-

















-

















-

















-

















(6





)









Other income









-

















187

















74

















-

















-













Total non-interest income









2,759

















3,254

















3,141

















3,834

















2,674









































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Salaries and employees’ benefits









8,413

















8,429

















8,112

















7,901

















8,244













Occupancy









1,412

















1,256

















1,217

















1,218

















1,363













Furniture and equipment









487

















505

















483

















483

















484













Data processing









882

















900

















869

















846

















862













Software









659

















642

















612

















566

















699













Debit/ATM card processing expense









577

















593

















649

















643

















552













Professional fees









546

















471

















540

















581

















569













FDIC insurance









431

















389

















338

















323

















410













Advertising









429

















310

















271

















339

















349













Other









1,348

















1,431

















1,315

















1,414

















1,250













Total non-interest expense









15,184

















14,926

















14,406

















14,314

















14,782









































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES









2,967

















4,363

















2,522

















4,284

















3,788









































INCOME TAX PROVISION









664

















1,075

















618

















771

















827













NET INCOME





$





2,303













$





3,288













$





1,904













$





3,513













$





2,961









































Basic earnings per share





$





0.11













$





0.16













$





0.09













$





0.17













$





0.14













Weighted average shares outstanding









20,385,481

















20,561,749

















20,804,162

















21,056,173

















21,180,968













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.11













$





0.16













$





0.09













$





0.17













$





0.14













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









20,514,098

















20,701,276

















20,933,833

















21,163,762

















21,271,323











































Other Data:































Return on average assets (1)









0.35





%













0.49





%













0.29





%













0.55





%













0.47





%









Return on average equity (1)









3.94





%













5.48





%













3.19





%













6.03





%













5.04





%









Efficiency ratio









83.00





%













80.56





%













80.62





%













78.20





%













82.03





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)









82.98





%













81.85





%













80.67





%













82.68





%













82.04





%









Net interest margin









2.49





%













2.41





%













2.40





%













2.42





%













2.57





%









Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis









2.51





%













2.43





%













2.42





%













2.44





%













2.59





%









(1) Annualized.





















(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.































WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





























































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















Cash and cash equivalents





$





110,579













$





66,450













$





72,802













$





53,458













$





22,613













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value









167,800

















160,704

















155,889

















135,089

















138,362













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost









201,557

















205,036

















213,266

















217,632

















221,242













Marketable equity securities, at fair value









414

















397

















252

















233

















222













Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and other restricted stock - at cost









5,818

















5,818

















7,143

















7,143

















3,105

























































Loans









2,079,561

















2,070,189

















2,049,002

















2,026,226

















2,025,566













Allowance for credit losses









(19,669





)













(19,529





)













(19,955





)













(19,444





)













(19,884





)









Net loans









2,059,892

















2,050,660

















2,029,047

















2,006,782

















2,005,682

























































Bank-owned life insurance









77,529

















77,056

















76,570

















76,100

















75,598













Goodwill









12,487

















12,487

















12,487

















12,487

















12,487













Core deposit intangible









1,344

















1,438

















1,531

















1,625

















1,719













Other assets









71,864

















73,044

















71,492

















75,521

















76,206













TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,709,284













$





2,653,090













$





2,640,479













$





2,586,070













$





2,557,236

























































Total deposits





$





2,328,593













$





2,262,647













$





2,224,206













$





2,171,809













$





2,143,747













Short-term borrowings









4,520

















5,390

















4,390

















6,570

















11,470













Long-term debt









98,000

















98,000

















128,277

















128,277

















120,646













Subordinated debt









19,761

















19,751

















19,741

















19,731

















19,722













Securities pending settlement









2,093

















8,622

















2,513

















102

















-













Other liabilities









18,641

















22,770

















20,697

















23,104

















25,855













TOTAL LIABILITIES









2,471,608

















2,417,180

















2,399,824

















2,349,593

















2,321,440

























































TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









237,676

















235,910

















240,655

















236,477

















235,796













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,709,284













$





2,653,090













$





2,640,479













$





2,586,070













$





2,557,236







































































WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Other Data









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















Shares outstanding at end of period









20,774,319

















20,875,713

















21,113,408

















21,357,849

















21,627,690



























































Operating results:















































Net interest income





$





15,534













$





15,273













$





14,728













$





14,470













$





15,346













Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









142

















(762





)













941

















(294





)













(550





)









Non-interest income









2,759

















3,254

















3,141

















3,834

















2,674













Non-interest expense









15,184

















14,926

















14,406

















14,314

















14,782













Income before income provision for income taxes









2,967

















4,363

















2,522

















4,284

















3,788













Income tax provision









664

















1,075

















618

















771

















827













Net income









2,303

















3,288

















1,904

















3,513

















2,961



























































Performance Ratios:















































Net interest margin









2.49





%













2.41





%













2.40





%













2.42





%













2.57





%









Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis









2.51





%













2.43





%













2.42





%













2.44





%













2.59





%









Interest rate spread









1.74





%













1.63





%













1.60





%













1.66





%













1.85





%









Interest rate spread, on a fully tax-equivalent basis









1.76





%













1.65





%













1.62





%













1.67





%













1.86





%









Return on average assets









0.35





%













0.49





%













0.29





%













0.55





%













0.47





%









Return on average equity









3.94





%













5.48





%













3.19





%













6.03





%













5.04





%









Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









83.00





%













80.56





%













80.62





%













78.20





%













82.03





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



(1)











82.98





%













81.85





%













80.67





%













82.68





%













82.04





%























































Per Common Share Data:















































Basic earnings per share





$





0.11













$





0.16













$





0.09













$





0.17













$





0.14













Earnings per diluted share









0.11

















0.16

















0.09

















0.17

















0.14













Cash dividend declared









0.07

















0.07

















0.07

















0.07

















0.07













Book value per share









11.44

















11.30

















11.40

















11.07

















10.90













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(2)











10.78

















10.63

















10.73

















10.41

















10.25



























































Asset Quality:















































30-89 day delinquent loans





$





2,459













$





3,694













$





3,059













$





3,270













$





3,000













90 days or more delinquent loans









2,027

















1,301

















1,253

















2,280

















1,716













Total delinquent loans









4,486

















4,995

















4,312

















5,550

















4,716













Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans









0.22





%













0.24





%













0.21





%













0.27





%













0.23





%









Nonaccrual loans





$





6,014













$





5,381













$





4,873













$





5,845













$





5,837













Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans









0.29





%













0.26





%













0.24





%













0.29





%













0.29





%









Nonaccrual assets as a percentage of total assets









0.22





%













0.20





%













0.18





%













0.23





%













0.23





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans









327.05





%













362.93





%













409.50





%













332.66





%













340.65





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans









0.95





%













0.94





%













0.97





%













0.96





%













0.98





%









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)





$





29













$





(128





)









$





98













$





10













$





(67





)









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans









0.00





%













(0.01





)%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









(1) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gains on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.









(2) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) represents the value of the Company’s tangible assets divided by its current outstanding shares.





























































































The following table sets forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Average





















Average Yield/













Average





















Average Yield/













Average





















Average Yield/

















Balance













Interest













Cost







(8)















Balance













Interest













Cost







(8)















Balance













Interest













Cost







(8)



















(Dollars in thousands)













ASSETS:









































































































Interest-earning assets







































































































Loans(1)(2)





$





2,073,486













$





25,105

















4.91





%









$





2,062,822













$





25,311

















4.88





%









$





2,021,713













$





24,351

















4.84





%









Securities(2)









365,371

















2,422

















2.69

















361,476

















2,273

















2.50

















359,493

















2,114

















2.37













Other investments









14,819

















191

















5.23

















15,924

















214

















5.35

















12,494

















136

















4.38













Short-term investments(3)









76,039

















840

















4.48

















76,795

















916

















4.75

















9,386

















113

















4.84













Total interest-earning assets









2,529,715

















28,558

















4.58

















2,517,017

















28,714

















4.54

















2,403,086

















26,714

















4.47













Total non-interest-earning assets









156,733









































155,538









































154,410





































Total assets





$





2,686,448





































$





2,672,555





































$





2,557,496











































































































































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:









































































































Interest-bearing liabilities







































































































Interest-bearing checking accounts





$





140,960

















250

















0.72













$





149,231

















264

















0.70













$





135,559

















234

















0.69













Savings accounts









183,869

















40

















0.09

















179,122

















38

















0.08

















186,125

















39

















0.08













Money market accounts









704,215

















3,968

















2.29

















654,965

















3,553

















2.16

















626,267

















2,587

















1.66













Time deposit accounts









702,748

















7,118

















4.11

















700,324

















7,588

















4.31

















627,699

















6,433

















4.12













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,731,792

















11,376

















2.66

















1,683,642

















11,443

















2.70

















1,575,650

















9,293

















2.37













Short-term borrowings and long-term debt









122,786

















1,527

















5.04

















147,748

















1,870

















5.04

















160,802

















1,965

















4.91













Interest-bearing liabilities









1,854,578

















12,903

















2.82

















1,831,390

















13,313

















2.89

















1,736,452

















11,258

















2.61













Non-interest-bearing deposits









569,638









































579,168









































557,711





































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









25,464









































23,380









































27,078





































Total non-interest-bearing liabilities









595,102









































602,548









































584,789





































Total liabilities









2,449,680









































2,433,938









































2,321,241





































Total equity









236,768









































238,617









































236,255





































Total liabilities and equity





$





2,686,448





































$





2,672,555





































$





2,557,496





































Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

















(121





)





































(128





)





































(110





)

























Net interest and dividend income













$





15,534





































$





15,273





































$





15,346





























Net interest rate spread(4)

























1.74





%





























1.63





%





























1.85





%









Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis(5)

























1.76





%





























1.65





%





























1.86





%









Net interest margin(6)

























2.49





%





























2.41





%





























2.57





%









Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis(7)

























2.51





%





























2.43





%





























2.59





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

























136.40





%





























137.44





%





























138.39





%









(1) Loans, including nonaccrual loans, are net of deferred loan origination costs and unadvanced funds.









(2) Loan and securities income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The tax-equivalent adjustment is deducted from tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income to agree to the amount reported on the consolidated statements of net income.









(3) Short-term investments include federal funds sold.









(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(5) Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents the difference between the tax-equivalent weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the tax-equivalent weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(6) Net interest margin represents net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.









(7) Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.









(8) Annualized.

































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures





















The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its results of operations and financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.















For the quarter ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024















(Dollars in thousands)





















































Loan interest (no tax adjustment)





$





24,984













$





25,183













$





25,134













$





24,340













$





24,241













Tax-equivalent adjustment









121

















128

















119

















114

















110













Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis)





$





25,105













$





25,311













$





25,253













$





24,454













$





24,351

























































Net interest income (no tax adjustment)





$





15,534













$





15,273













$





14,728













$





14,470













$





15,346













Tax equivalent adjustment









121

















128

















119

















114

















110













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)





$





15,655













$





15,401













$





14,847













$





14,584













$





15,456

























































Average interest-earning assets





$





2,529,715













$





2,517,017













$





2,441,236













$





2,400,633













$





2,403,086













Net interest margin (no tax adjustment)









2.49





%













2.41





%













2.40





%













2.42





%













2.57





%









Net interest margin, tax-equivalent









2.51





%













2.43





%













2.42





%













2.44





%













2.59





%























































Book Value per Share (GAAP)







$





11.44













$





11.30













$





11.40













$





11.07













$





10.90













Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Goodwill









(0.60





)













(0.60





)













(0.59





)













(0.58





)













(0.58





)









Core deposit intangible









(0.06





)













(0.07





)













(0.08





)













(0.08





)













(0.07





)









Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP)





$





10.78













$





10.63













$





10.73













$





10.41













$





10.25











































































For the quarter ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024















(Dollars in thousands)























































Efficiency Ratio:















































Non-interest Expense (GAAP)





$





15,184













$





14,926













$





14,406













$





14,314













$





14,782

























































Net Interest Income (GAAP)





$





15,534













$





15,273













$





14,728













$





14,470













$





15,346

























































Non-interest Income (GAAP)





$





2,759













$





3,254













$





3,141













$





3,834













$





2,674













Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities









5

















9

















(10





)













(4





)













(8





)









Gain on non-marketable equity investments









-

















(300





)













-

















(987





)













-













Loss on disposal of premises and equipment









-

















-

















-

















-

















6













Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





$





2,764













$





2,963













$





3,131













$





2,843













$





2,672













Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)





$





18,298













$





18,236













$





17,859













$





17,313













$





18,018

























































Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)









83.00





%













80.56





%













80.62





%













78.20





%













82.03





%





















































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))









82.98





%













81.85





%













80.67





%













82.68





%













82.04





%























































For further information contact:







James C. Hagan, President and CEO





Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and CFO





Meghan Hibner, First Vice President and Investor Relations Officer





413-568-1911



