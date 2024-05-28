Western Mines Unveils High-Grade Sulphides in Mulga Tank

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has reported significant findings from their latest drilling at the Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE Project, with diamond drill hole MTD029 (EIS3) revealing a substantial thickness of mineral-rich dunite and evidence of high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation. The drill results, which include disseminated magmatic sulphides and high-tenor nickel sulphide veinlets, strengthen the company’s exploration thesis and further indicate the potential of an extensive nickel sulphide system within the complex. These positive outcomes from the deepest hole drilled to date support ongoing exploration and targeting of massive sulphide accumulations in the project area.

