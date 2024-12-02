Western Mines Group Unveils Promising Nickel Discovery

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced promising results from its latest drilling program at the Mulga Tank Project in Western Australia. The assays have revealed a fertile nickel sulphide environment, with visible sulphide mineralization confirming the presence of high-grade nickel deposits. This discovery highlights a significant exploration opportunity in the Minigwal Greenstone Belt.

For further insights into AU:WMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.