Western Mines Group Unveils Mulga Tank Discovery

Western Mines Group Ltd is capturing the attention of the mining world with its Mulga Tank nickel sulphide discovery. This exciting development was showcased at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney, highlighting the company’s potential in the lucrative nickel market. Investors are keenly watching how this project could impact Western Mines Group’s financial trajectory.

