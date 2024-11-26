News & Insights

Western Mines Group Shares Exploration Updates

November 26, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd presented its latest company updates, focusing on exploration results at the Mulga Tank Project. The presentation highlighted their compliance with the JORC Code and emphasized the expertise of their team in assessing mineral resources. Investors should note that the information provided is not intended asinvestment adviceand contains disclaimers on accuracy.

