Western Mines Group Secures Funding for Mulga Tank Exploration

Western Mines Group Ltd successfully raised $1.08 million through a placement of shares to fuel ongoing exploration at its promising Mulga Tank Project. The capital raise, which saw significant participation from existing shareholders and directors, aims to fund crucial activities like metallurgical testwork and drilling. This financial boost underscores investor confidence in the project’s potential to yield valuable mineral resources.

