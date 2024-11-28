Western Mines Group Secures Additional Capital Boost

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.
Western Mines Group Ltd has announced an update to its capital raise, securing an additional AUD150,000 from two existing shareholders who returned their commitment letters after the initial deadline. This boost in funding could enhance the company’s financial strength and attract investor interest in their stock offerings. The development highlights the potential for growth and further investment opportunities within the company.
