Western Mines Group Reports Expiry of Stock Options

November 11, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced the cessation of 466,670 options that expired without being exercised on November 11, 2024. This update provides insight into the company’s current financial standing and could impact investor decisions regarding their stock holdings. Investors may want to monitor how this development affects the company’s market performance.

