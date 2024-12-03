Western Mines Group Raises Funds for Exploration

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully raised A$1.23 million through a share placement to fund exploration efforts at its Mulga Tank Project. The funds will support metallurgical tests, drilling programs, and geophysical surveys. Company directors plan to participate in the capital raise, subject to shareholder approval.

