News & Insights

Stocks

Western Mines Group Raises Funds for Exploration

December 03, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully raised A$1.23 million through a share placement to fund exploration efforts at its Mulga Tank Project. The funds will support metallurgical tests, drilling programs, and geophysical surveys. Company directors plan to participate in the capital raise, subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:WMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.