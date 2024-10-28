News & Insights

Western Mines Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, in West Perth, with shareholders encouraged to participate either in person or via a live webinar. Shareholders are urged to vote by proxy in advance to ensure their opinions are counted, as all resolutions will be decided by a poll. The company emphasizes the importance of each shareholder’s vote and participation in shaping the future direction of the company.

