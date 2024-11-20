Western Mines Group Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.
Western Mines Group Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. This pause in trading will continue until either the capital raising details are revealed or trading resumes on November 25, 2024. Investors and market watchers are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which could impact the company’s stock value.
