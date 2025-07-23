Western Midstream (WES) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Western Midstream (WES) ended the recent trading session at $40.01, demonstrating a +1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 3.49% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Midstream in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Western Midstream to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $941.48 million, reflecting a 3.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.33 per share and a revenue of $3.8 billion, representing changes of -17.16% and +5.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Midstream. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. As of now, Western Midstream holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Western Midstream's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.43, which means Western Midstream is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.