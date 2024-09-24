Western Midstream (WES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Western Midstream (WES) ended the recent trading session at $39.02, demonstrating a -0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had gained 1.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Western Midstream will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Western Midstream is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $916.7 million, up 18.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion, indicating changes of +60% and +18.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Western Midstream. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% downward. At present, Western Midstream boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Western Midstream is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.42 for its industry.

Meanwhile, WES's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)

