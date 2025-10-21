Western Midstream (WES) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Western Midstream (WES) closed the most recent trading day at $37.60, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 0.6% was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Western Midstream in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 17.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $954.2 million, up 8.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion, indicating changes of -15.67% and +4.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Western Midstream. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. Western Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Western Midstream is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.09.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.