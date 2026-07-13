Western Midstream (WES) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Western Midstream (WES) closed the most recent trading day at $45.74, moving +2.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.55%.

Shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company witnessed a gain of 0.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.33%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Western Midstream in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 2.30% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 17.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $4.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.44% and +15.76%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Western Midstream. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Western Midstream boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Western Midstream is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.97. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.97.

It is also worth noting that WES currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. WES's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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