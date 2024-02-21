Western Midstream (WES) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Western Midstream (WES) reported $858.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.81 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day : 172 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 167.84 millions of cubic feet.

: 172 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 167.84 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput : 5048 millions of cubic feet compared to the 4831.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5048 millions of cubic feet compared to the 4831.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day : 4876 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4663.69 millions of cubic feet.

: 4876 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4663.69 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment : 489 millions of cubic feet versus 498.34 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 489 millions of cubic feet versus 498.34 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin : 1704 millions of cubic feet versus 1692.79 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1704 millions of cubic feet versus 1692.79 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin : 1341 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1334.02 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1341 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1334.02 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin : 1076 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1069.25 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1076 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1069.25 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other : 998 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1306.39 millions of cubic feet.

: 998 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1306.39 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin : 225 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 221.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 225 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 221.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin : 81 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 69.05 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 69.05 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments : 347 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 348.11 millions of barrels of oil.

: 347 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 348.11 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues and other- Other: $0.17 million versus $26.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Western Midstream have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.