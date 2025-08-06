Western Midstream (WES) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Western Midstream (WES) reported revenue of $942.32 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +6.1%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day : 182 millions of cubic feet per day versus 183.29 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 182 millions of cubic feet per day versus 183.29 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput : 5433 millions of cubic feet per day versus 5355.74 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5433 millions of cubic feet per day versus 5355.74 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day : 5251 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5172.44 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5251 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5172.44 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment : 575 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 553.21 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 575 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 553.21 millions of cubic feet per day. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin : 2104 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1986.11 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2104 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1986.11 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin : 1447 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1398.45 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1447 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1398.45 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin : 1242 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1207.88 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1242 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1207.88 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other : 828 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 1187.03 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 828 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 1187.03 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin : 269 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 263.08 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 269 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 263.08 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin : 96 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93.58 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 96 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 93.58 millions of barrels of oil per day. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments : 112 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.91 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 112 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.91 millions of barrels of oil per day. Revenues and other- Other: $181 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67690.3%.

Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Western Midstream have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

