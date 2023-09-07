Western Midstream (WES) Buys Meritage, Fortifies Portfolio

Energy infrastructure provider Western Midstream Partners LP WES is set to acquire Denver-based fellow company Meritage Midstream Services II LLC for $885 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.



This strategic acquisition is set to significantly bolster WES’s position in the Powder River Basin — a key energy-producing region spanning northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana — by integrating Meritage Midstream’s natural gas gathering and processing facilities. With this addition, Western Midstream will see its total natural gas processing capacity increase to 440 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d).

The To-Be-Acquired Assets

Meritage's assets, strategically positioned across Converse, Campbell and Johnson counties in Wyoming, come with robust support. They are backed by over 1.4 million dedicated acres from a diverse array of majority investment-grade counterparties, with an average remaining contract life of some eight years. Among these assets is an extensive network of 1,500 miles of high- and low-pressure natural gas gathering pipelines, along with nearly 380 MMcf/d of natural gas processing capacity. Moreover, the privately-held Meritage operates the Thunder Creek NGL pipeline, a 120-mile natural gas liquids conduit that links to the firm’s processing facilities.

Enhancing WES’ Scale and Competitiveness

The acquisition is poised to make a significant impact on WES's operational scale and competitiveness in the region, with the partnership stating that the addition of Meritage's assets would notably increase its Powder River Basin footprint and further diversify its customer portfolio in the gathering and processing segment. Additionally, with the integration of Meritage's assets, WES anticipates being better equipped to compete for undedicated acreage and business development opportunities.

Benefits for Unitholders

WES's management anticipates substantial free cash flow benefits resulting from this transaction. As a result, it plans to recommend a base distribution increase of 1.25 cents per unit, or 5 cents per unit on an annualized basis, following the closing of the deal. This move underscores Western Midstream's commitment to delivering enhanced value to its unitholders.

About Western Midstream

Western Midstream Partners has a strategic presence in multiple regions, including the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico. WES is a key player in the midstream energy sector, engaging in a wide range of activities, from gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas to managing condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and produced water for its customers. Additionally, WES acts as both a buyer and a seller of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate, serving as an agent for its customers under specific contractual agreements.

