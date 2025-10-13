Western Midstream (WES) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Western Midstream (WES) was up +1.05% at $37.65. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.21%.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.84% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Western Midstream in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 17.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $954.2 million, showing a 8.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.4 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.42% and +4.27%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Western Midstream. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% higher. Western Midstream is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.95.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

