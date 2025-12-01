Markets
Western Midstream Subsidiary Prices $1.2 Bln Senior Notes Offering Due 2031 And 2035

December 01, 2025 — 08:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) announced that its subsidiary, Western Midstream Operating, LP, has priced an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.800% senior notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 99.993% of their face value and $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2035 at a price to the public of 99.405% of their face value.

The offering of the Senior Notes is expected to close on December 4, 2025.

The company expects to use net proceeds from the offering to be used to refinance WES Operating's maturing 4.650% Senior Notes due 2026, repay amounts outstanding under WES Operating's commercial paper program, and for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures.

