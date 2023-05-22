Western Midstream Sanctions New Cryogenic Plant; Maintains 2023 Adj. EBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), a midstream service provider, announced on Monday that it is sanctioning a new 250 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant in the North Loving area of its West Texas complex. The expected in-service date is the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition, the company said that it still expects full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2.050 billion - $2.150 billion.

WES now projects its total capital expenditure to be in the range of $700 million - $800 million.

