Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.323 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.96, the dividend yield is 5.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $21.96, representing a -7.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.79 and a 196.96% increase over the 52 week low of $7.40.

WES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.29%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wes Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 1.25% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of WES at 5.15%.

