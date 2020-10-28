Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.311 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.76, the dividend yield is 14.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $8.76, representing a -62.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.14 and a 202.07% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

WES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.07%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 2.4% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of WES at 6.63%.

