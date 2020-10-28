Dividends
WES

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.311 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.76, the dividend yield is 14.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $8.76, representing a -62.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.14 and a 202.07% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

WES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.07%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
  • Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
  • Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
  • First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 2.4% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of WES at 6.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular