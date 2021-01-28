Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.311 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WES has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $14.13, representing a -23.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.59 and a 387.24% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

WES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 37.26%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 38.95% over the last 100 days. AMZA has the highest percent weighting of WES at 8.4%.

