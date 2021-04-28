Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.77, the dividend yield is 6.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $19.77

WES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.82%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 57.42% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of WES at 9.96%.

