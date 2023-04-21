Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (WES) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.06%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 22.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.21%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 236,296K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is $33.49. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.24% from its latest reported closing price of $26.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is $3,501MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Energy Income Partners holds 517K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 11.40% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRPAX - PGIM Jennison MLP Fund holds 1,360K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.