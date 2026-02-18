Western Midstream Partners, LP Announces Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $190.68 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $333.61 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $1.03 billion from $928.50 million last year.

