Western Midstream Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WES

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.78, changing hands as low as $26.39 per share. Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $23.24 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.43.

