Western Midstream Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WES

In trading on Friday, shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.24, changing hands as low as $23.69 per share. Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $18.95 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.71.

