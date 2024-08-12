Western Midstream Partners Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of 19 Mln Units

(RTTNews) - Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary public offering of 19 million common units representing limited partner interests in WES by affiliates of Occidental (OXY), for gross proceeds of $685.9 million.

The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2024.

The Selling Unitholders have granted Barclays, as the underwriter, a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.85 million additional Common Units from the Selling Unitholders at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Western Midstream Partners noted that it is not selling any Common Units in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common Units in the offering.

