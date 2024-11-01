News & Insights

Western Midstream Partners Announces New CEO and Growth Outlook

November 01, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

November 01, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Western Midstream Partners ( (WES) ) has issued an announcement.

Western Midstream Partners, LP announced the appointment of Oscar K. Brown as the new President and CEO, succeeding Michael P. Ure. Brown, with over 30 years in the energy sector and a history with Occidental Petroleum, brings extensive experience to the role. The company reaffirmed their 2024 financial guidance, projecting positive growth. Ure will stay on as an advisor until year-end, ensuring a smooth transition for the company.



