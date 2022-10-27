Western Midstream Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WES)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/28/22, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 11/14/22. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $28.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when WES shares open for trading on 10/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $18.95 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62.

In Thursday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

