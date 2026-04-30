Western Midstream Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WES)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.93, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $42.31, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when WES shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2501 per share, with $44.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.75.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WES makes up 4.23% of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WES).

In Thursday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.