Western Midstream appoints Oscar Brown as CEO

Western Midstream (WES) Partners announced Oscar K. Brown, an independent director of Western Midstream Holdings, WES’s general partner, has been appointed President and CEO of the General Partner, effective immediately. The Board of Directors of the General Partner and Michael Ure agreed that he will step down from his position, including as Director. To ensure a smooth transition, Ure will continue as an advisor to the CEO until the end of the year. Brown will remain a director on the Board. Brown has been a director on the General Partner’s Board since August 2019, where he served as the Chair of the ESG committee. He has a 30-year history in the energy sector, including senior positions with Occidental Petroleum Corporation and energy-sector roles at several global financial institutions. Previously, he served on the board of directors of Plains All American Pipeline. Most recently, he served as CFO of FREYR Battery. He holds a BBA in Finance and Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin. He has served on the boards of Houston’s Alley Theatre, Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and The Children’s Fund, Inc.

