News & Insights

World Markets

Western leaders in Kyiv, G7 pledge support for Ukraine on war anniversary

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

February 24, 2024 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Adds details from Group of Seven meeting and statement in
paragraphs 1, 3-6, 19)

        * 
      LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
    

        * 
      Four Western leaders in Kyiv to show solidarity
    

        * 
      Italy, Canada sign security pacts with Zelenskiy 
    

        * 
      Biden joins G7 video conference with Zelenskiy 
    

        * 
      Russian drones hit Odesa, Ukraine attacks Russian steel
plant
    

        * 
      Ordinary Ukrainians hold services to commemorate the dead
    

  
    By Olena  Harmash and Angelo Amante
       KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Heads of the Group of Seven
major democracies on Saturday pledged to stand by war-weary
Ukraine, and Western leaders traveled to Kyiv to show solidarity
on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, with no end in
the sight to the fighting.
    After initial successes in pushing back the Russian army,
Ukraine has suffered recent setbacks on eastern battlefields,
with its generals complaining of growing shortages of both arms
and soldiers.
    The G7 leaders on Saturday held a video conference with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the anniversary of
Russia's "special military operation," which ranks as the
deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.  
    "As Ukraine enters the third year of this relentless war,
its government and its people can count on the G7’s support for
as long as it takes," the G7 leaders said in a statement.
    The officials, who have been critical sources of military
and financial aid to Kyiv, also vowed to continue targeting
Russia's sources of revenue with sanctions. 
    Zelenskiy stressed the need to protect Ukrainian skies and
strengthen its army. "We are counting on you," he said on the
call, according to remarks published on his website.
    Looking to dispel concerns the West is losing interest in
the conflict, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Canada's Justin Trudeau
came to Kyiv early on Saturday with European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister
Alexander De Croo. 
    "The message I want to send today to ... all the Ukrainian
people is that they are not alone," Meloni said as she signed a
10-year defence pact with Zelenskiy. 
    Trudeau signed a similar accord and pledged some $2.25
billion in financial and military support this year.
    "We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as
long as it takes," Trudeau said.
    Ordinary Ukrainians held services to commemorate the
anniversary, laying flowers to honour their many dead, amid
fears the war will last years longer as Russian President
Vladimir Putin shows no sign of relenting. 
    "I'm a realist and understand that most likely the war will
drag on for the next three or four years. I hope society will
mobilise, I hope we'll be able to somehow defeat Russia," said
Denys Symonovskiy, a Kyiv resident.
    Outside Kyiv, the war continued unabated.
    Russian drones attacked the port of Odesa for a second night
running, hitting a residential building and killing one person,
the regional governor said. In Dnipro, a Russian drone hit an
apartment building and a rescue operation uncovered two dead.
    Meanwhile, a source in Kyiv said Ukrainian drones caused a
blaze at a Russian steel plant, which a Russian official
identified as one in Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) from
Ukraine, that is responsible for about 18% of Russian output.
    
    HOLDING THE FRONT LINE
    The Canadian and Italian security deals mirror similar pacts
signed recently with France and Germany.
    However, $61 billion in aid promised by U.S. President Joe
Biden is being blocked by Republicans in Congress, casting a
long shadow over Kyiv's hopes of pushing back the much larger,
better supplied Russian military.
    In the G7 video call, Biden discussed Washington's continued
support for Ukraine and steps the group can take to continue
holding Russia accountable, a White House official said.
    Seeking to maintain Western focus on Ukraine, Zelenskiy has
warned Putin may not stop at Ukraine's borders if he emerges
victorious. Putin dismisses such claims and casts the war as a
wider struggle with the United States, which he says aims to
dismantle Russia.
    Anniversary events were held across Ukraine including in the
western city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometres from the fighting.
Grieving women cried as a priest led a prayer in a cemetery
festooned with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, each marking the
death of a soldier.     
    "The boys are holding the front line. We can only imagine
what effort and price is paid for every peaceful day we have. I
want to believe it is not all in vain. We have funerals every
day," Evhenia Demchuk, a widow and mother of two, told Reuters. 
    The initial shock of the invasion faded into familiarity
then fatigue as the world watched initial Russian gains and a
stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive in late 2022 slow into
grinding trench warfare.
    Russia, with a much bigger population to replenish the
army's ranks and a larger military budget, might favour a
drawn-out war, although its costs have been huge as it seeks to
navigate sanctions and a growing reliance on China. 
    
    UKRAINE'S POSITION GROWS PRECARIOUS
    Ukraine's position is more precarious. Villages, towns and
cities have been razed, troops are exhausted and Russian
missiles and drone strikes rain down almost daily.
    Russia this month registered its biggest victory in nine
months, capturing the eastern town of Avdiivka and ending months
of deadly urban combat.
    A recent World Bank study said rebuilding Ukraine's economy
could cost nearly $500 billion. Two million housing units have
been damaged or destroyed, and nearly 6 million people remain
abroad after fleeing the invasion.
    In addition to seeking money and weaponry, Zelenskiy is
promoting legislation allowing Ukraine to mobilise up to half a
million more troops - a target some economists say could
paralyse the economy.
    Russia's finances have so far proved resilient to
unprecedented sanctions. While natural gas exports have slumped,
oil sales have held up, thanks largely to Indian and Chinese
buying, and the economy has been boosted by massive defence
spending.
    Russia has also ruthlessly punished dissent over the war. On
Feb. 16, Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, Alexei
Navalny, died suddenly of unexplained causes in an Arctic penal
colony where he was serving terms totalling more than 30 years.

 (Reporting by Olena and Harmash Angelo Amante; Additional
reporting by Steve Holland, Andrew Osborn and Mike
Collett-White; Writing by Mike Collett-White, Crispian Balmer
and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ros Russell, William Mallard, Alex
Richardson and Cynthia Osterman)

Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.