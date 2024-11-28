News & Insights

Western Investment Reports Strong Q3, Boosts Fortress Stake

November 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (TSE:WI) has released an update.

Western Investment Company of Canada reported a robust third quarter with record equity income, highlighting its strategic shift towards becoming a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company increased its ownership in Fortress Insurance to 83.57%, positioning itself for future growth. Despite some transaction costs, Western’s performance was strong, aided by favorable results from its associate companies.

