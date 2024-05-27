Western Investment Prepares for Strong Season

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (TSE:WI) has released an update.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd reported a decrease in total revenue for Q1 2024 due to a return to normal levels of income from equity investments, after an exceptional previous year boosted by a one-time gain from a property sale. Despite a seasonal equity loss, the company’s associates are meeting their budgets and gearing up for a strong performance in the upcoming busy season, with strategic inventory buildup and expansion. Additionally, the company is making strides in transforming into a property and casualty insurance and investment holding company, with updates on the transaction anticipated soon.

