Western Investment Company Shifts Focus to Insurance

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (TSE:WI) has released an update.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd is transitioning from a private equity investment platform to a property and casualty insurance and investment holding company, a move supported by shareholders and bolstered by a $30 million private placement. The company is focusing on its successful Fortress Insurance Company, where it has achieved significant growth and is now consolidating ownership to drive further expansion.

