Western Gold Resources Updates AGM Notice with New Resolution

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced an addendum to its 2024 Annual General Meeting notice, introducing an additional resolution concerning the issuance of securities to Managing Director Warren Thorne. Shareholders are encouraged to access the addendum electronically to reduce administrative costs, with the meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth.

