Western Gold Resources Unveils Promising Gold Recovery Results

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced promising metallurgical test results from its Gold Duke Project in Western Australia, indicating excellent gold recovery rates of up to 95.1% using a conventional processing method. These results, conducted by ALS Metallurgy, bolster the project’s potential, aligning with a previous scoping study that projected a robust economic outlook for the site. The findings enhance the project’s viability and position it for future development.

For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.