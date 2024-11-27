News & Insights

Western Gold Resources Unveils Promising Gold Recovery Results

November 27, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced promising metallurgical test results from its Gold Duke Project in Western Australia, indicating excellent gold recovery rates of up to 95.1% using a conventional processing method. These results, conducted by ALS Metallurgy, bolster the project’s potential, aligning with a previous scoping study that projected a robust economic outlook for the site. The findings enhance the project’s viability and position it for future development.

