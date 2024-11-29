Western Gold Resources Unveils Promising Gold Duke Test Results

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Western Gold Resources reports promising metallurgical test results from its Gold Duke Project in Western Australia, showing gold recoveries of up to 95.1% using a conventional processing route. These findings support the project’s potential, with a recent scoping study indicating a pre-tax NPV of A$38 million and an IRR of 617% at AU$3,500 gold price. The results, conducted by ALS Metallurgy, enhance the project’s viability and provide confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.