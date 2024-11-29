News & Insights

Western Gold Resources Unveils Promising Gold Duke Test Results

November 29, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources reports promising metallurgical test results from its Gold Duke Project in Western Australia, showing gold recoveries of up to 95.1% using a conventional processing route. These findings support the project’s potential, with a recent scoping study indicating a pre-tax NPV of A$38 million and an IRR of 617% at AU$3,500 gold price. The results, conducted by ALS Metallurgy, enhance the project’s viability and provide confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

