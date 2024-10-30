Western Gold Resources Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically to reduce administrative costs. The company emphasizes the importance of updating communication preferences for future electronic correspondence.

